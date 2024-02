It was a special night for Tyrone youngster Conor Bradley at Anfield on Wendesday.

The 20-year-old Aghyaran man scored his first ever goal for Liverpool as they beat Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League.

Bradley who spent last season on loan at Bolton was delighted to get the goal.

Bradley also provided an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were also on the scoresheet.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Bradley’s potential has been obvious for some time.