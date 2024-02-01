DCB scheme portal will be functioning properly within days – McDermott

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Blocks Committee says issues with the council’s online portal have been resolved, and it will be back online and functioning properly within days.

Cllr Martin McDermott was responding to comments from Milford & District Resource Centre Manager Declan Meehan, who called on the council to get its act together after reports that people could not upload invoices onto the portal.

Mr Meehan, who plans to contest the forthcoming local elections, questioned whether builders and others would engage with the scheme in terms of staged payments if the portal wasn’t functioning.

However, Cllr McDermott says a resolution is imminent…………..