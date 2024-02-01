Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council backs call for Hi-Vis vests to be made mandatory for pedestrians

Donegal County Council has backed a motion from Cllr Michael McClafferty seeking to have the wearing of Hi-Vis vests by pedestrians made mandatory.

The council will now write to the Department of Transport and Road Safety Authority suggesting that compulsory high visibility vest wearing be examined.

Members were told that 44 pedestrians lost their lives on roads in Ireland in 2023, with 43 in 2022, representing between 20 and 25% of all deaths on Irish roads.

Cllr McClafferty says with more and more people walking and jogging, it’s imperative that the issue be highlighted, particularly as Hi-Vis can be obtained free of charge at council offices or garda stations………….

Gaeltachtsign
News, Top Stories

€365,000 approved for three projects in the Donegal Gaeltacht

1 February 2024
drugs
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry seize suspected drugs during searches

1 February 2024
radio
News, Top Stories

2023 hailed as success for Irish Radio

1 February 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers to protest outside Letterkenny in support of European colleagues

1 February 2024
Advertisement

