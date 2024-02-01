Donegal County Council backs call for Hi-Vis vests to be made mandatory for pedestrians

Donegal County Council has backed a motion from Cllr Michael McClafferty seeking to have the wearing of Hi-Vis vests by pedestrians made mandatory.

The council will now write to the Department of Transport and Road Safety Authority suggesting that compulsory high visibility vest wearing be examined.

Members were told that 44 pedestrians lost their lives on roads in Ireland in 2023, with 43 in 2022, representing between 20 and 25% of all deaths on Irish roads.

Cllr McClafferty says with more and more people walking and jogging, it’s imperative that the issue be highlighted, particularly as Hi-Vis can be obtained free of charge at council offices or garda stations………….