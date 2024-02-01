Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€365,000 approved for three projects in the Donegal Gaeltacht

€365,000 has been approved for three projects in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

Almost €10,000 has been approved for the parents’ committee at Scoil Chonaill in Bunbeg to install an accessible roundabout on the school site.

€85,000 per year has been allocated to Oideas Gael over three years to assist the organisation in delivering Irish language courses for adults in Glencolmcille, Glenfinn and Tory, and a three-year grant worth just over €100,000 will be given to Comhairle Uladh to implement a gaelic games programme in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

Release in full –

 

Grant of €365,000 approved by Minister of State O’Donovan for organisations in the Donegal Gaeltacht

 

Oideas Gael, Comhairle Uladh and Scoil Chonaill to receive support

 

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Patrick O’Donovan T.D., announced today that he has approved a grant of up to €365,136 for three groups in the Donegal Gaeltacht. The Minister of State approved a grant of up to €255,000 or €85,000 per year for Oideas Gael over 3 years to assist the organisation in delivering Irish language courses for adults in the Gleann Cholmcille, Toraigh and Gleann Fhinne Gaeltachtaí. A three-year grant will be given to Comhairle Uladh, worth €100,316, to implement Clár na gCluichí Gaelacha in the Donegal Gaeltacht. Additionally, almost €10,000 has been approved for Coiste na dTuismitheoirí, Scoil Chonaill in An Bun Beag to install an accessible roundabout on the school site.

 

Announcing the grants, Minister of State O’Donovan said:

 

“As Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, I am dedicated to supporting the Gaeltacht community in the development and promotion of the Irish language and these grants are aimed at that objective. Clár na gCluichí Gaelacha will support the strengthening of the link between Gaelic games and the language and I am happy that this programme is now being implemented in Donegal in partnership with the GAA’s Comhairle Uladh as in the other Gaeltacht areas. There is wide appreciation for the meaningful work being undertaken by the Oideas Gael organisation for many years to provide opportunities for adults from Ireland and further afield to learn Irish in the beautiful surrounds of Donegal. As a result of their work hundreds of people are drawn to the area annually, which contributes greatly to the cultural tourism and economy of the region. And in An Bun Beag, Coiste Tuismitheoirí Scoil Chonaill are doing great work to support that Gaeltacht school to the benefit of the whole community. I congratulate these organisations and this committee for their hard work in promoting the language.”

 

 

