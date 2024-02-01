Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Farmers to protest outside Letterkenny in support of European colleagues

Hundreds of farmers are expected to drive through cities, towns and villages across the country this evening as protests continue across Europe.

It’ll include a gathering outside Letterkenny.

The IFA has confirmed that farmers will assemble with tractors at the Manorcunningham roundabout shortly before 7pm this evening.

They will then travel on the inside lane to Letterkenny and return. They have stressed that there is no intention to block any traffic or cause any undue delays.

IFA President Francie Gorman says farmers want meaningful discussions about the future of the sector………………

