Future of Supervised Residential Unit in Carndonagh raised in Dail

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Dáil to ensure every effort is made to see that residents of the Supervised Residential Unit in Carndonagh can stay in the facility.

In December, the closure of the facility was proposed as part of the planned reconfiguration of the Donegal Mental Health Service.

Deputy Joe McHugh says that it was unacceptable that the families and residents alike found out via media channels.

He also raised the need to re-open day services in Carndonagh…………

Minister Eamonn Ryan pledged to pass on the details to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly…………