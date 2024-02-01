Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Future of Supervised Residential Unit in Carndonagh raised in Dail

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Dáil to ensure every effort is made to see that residents of the Supervised Residential Unit in Carndonagh can stay in the facility.

In December, the closure of the facility was proposed as part of the planned reconfiguration of the Donegal Mental Health Service.

Deputy Joe McHugh says that it was unacceptable that the families and residents alike found out via media channels.

He also raised the need to re-open day services in Carndonagh…………

Minister Eamonn Ryan pledged to pass on the details to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man detained in Derry in relation to fatal road incident in Louth in 2022

1 February 2024
council scheme
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB scheme portal will be functioning properly within days – McDermott

1 February 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC and Failte Ireland urged to change how festival funding is coordinated

1 February 2024
omaghtranslink
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for further NI strikes to be deferred as Stormont deal will provide more money for pay

1 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man detained in Derry in relation to fatal road incident in Louth in 2022

1 February 2024
council scheme
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB scheme portal will be functioning properly within days – McDermott

1 February 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC and Failte Ireland urged to change how festival funding is coordinated

1 February 2024
omaghtranslink
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for further NI strikes to be deferred as Stormont deal will provide more money for pay

1 February 2024
westminister hi-res
News, Audio, Top Stories

Legislation paving the way for Stormont return should clear House of Commons today

1 February 2024
JoeMcHugh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Future of Supervised Residential Unit in Carndonagh raised in Dail

1 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube