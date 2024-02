Heated exchanges took place in the Dáil this afternoon following Deputy Pearse Doherty calling for better protection systems to be put in place for those who fall victim to digital scams.

The Donegal Deputy again stated the need for a data sharing system to be instated between the banks and the Gardaí in a bid to tackle fraudsters.

However, frustration arose when the Minister for Finance, Micheal McGrath responded to Deputy Doherty, when he had addressed the Minister for Justice: