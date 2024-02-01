Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jeffery Donaldson confirms his intention to return to power-sharing

The leader of the DUP has written to the Speaker of the Stormont Assembly to confirm his intention to return to power-sharing.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning Government for almost two years as a result of a DUP boycott.

Jeffrey Donaldson says he expects the Assembly to meet on Saturday to elect a Speaker, and fill the offices of First and Deputy First Ministers, and Executive Ministers.

His party pulled the plug on power-sharing at Stormont almost two years ago, in protest against post-Brexit trade arrangements.

A command paper, titled ‘Safeguarding The Union’, was released by the British Government yesterday afternoon after it struck a deal with the DUP.

EU law won’t automatically apply in Northern Ireland anymore, and goods moving to and from Britain won’t be subject to trade checks.

That has paved the way for Stormont to get back up and running, with Mr. Donaldson saying he has written to the Speaker of the Assembly to indicate that there now exists a basis upon which the Northern Ireland Assembly can meet.

Speaking in the House of Commons in London earlier, Mr. Donaldson says he’ll always strive to safeguard Northern Ireland’s place within the union:

