A man has been sentenced to jail for assaulting another man who was on a night out in the Derry city centre in May, 2022.

Caoimhin McSheffrey was sentenced today, at Derry Crown Court to two years in jail, suspended for three years, for the offences of grievous bodily harm and common assault which occurred on Waterloo Street.

Detective Sergeant Gingell says the victim sustained a serious head injury and was left very ill and traumatised.