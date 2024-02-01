Man detained in Derry in relation to fatal road incident in Louth in 2022

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have arrested a man in Derry in relation to a fatal road collision in the republic in 2022.

The 27 year is wanted to stand trial for alleged dangerous driving causing death in July 2022.

He was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers from the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team in Derry last evening.

He’ll be brought before an extradition court in Belfast later.

Meanwhile, a 47 year old man, wanted in Romania, to serve a five year prison sentence for a number of road traffic offences committed there was detained last evening at Belfast International Airport.