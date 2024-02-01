Man with severe mental health difficulties spends 12 hours in Donegal Garda station waiting for a GP

A man with severe mental health difficulties was held in a Donegal Garda Station for 12 hours last week because no GPs were available to fulfil the necessary paper work to seek the appropriate care.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dáil about the issue this afternoon.

He has called it “an injustice” to both the person involved and the Gardaí who had to act.

Deputy Pringle addressed the house, saying Garda resources are already stretched in rural Donegal:

The Minster for Health, Stephen Donnelley, said in his response that he will collaborate with Minister McEntee to see the proper provisions put in place: