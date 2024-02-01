Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man with severe mental health difficulties spends 12 hours in Donegal Garda station waiting for a GP

A man with severe mental health difficulties was held in a Donegal Garda Station for 12 hours last week because no GPs were available to fulfil the necessary paper work to seek the appropriate care.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dáil about the issue this afternoon.

He has called it “an injustice” to both the person involved and the Gardaí who had to act.

Deputy Pringle addressed the house, saying Garda resources are already stretched in rural Donegal:

The Minster for Health, Stephen Donnelley, said in his response that he will collaborate with Minister McEntee to see the proper provisions put in place:

Top Stories

Alcohol pub bar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sale of Alcohol Bill information event to be held in Letterkenny tomorrow

1 February 2024
Screenshot 2024-02-01 153422
News, Audio, Top Stories

Heated exchanges seen in the Dáil this afternoon

1 February 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man with severe mental health difficulties spends 12 hours in Donegal Garda station waiting for a GP

1 February 2024
Gaeltachtsign
News, Top Stories

€365,000 approved for three projects in the Donegal Gaeltacht

1 February 2024
