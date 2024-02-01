Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

No non-compliances in HIQA inspection at Abbey Villlage Group Homes

HIQA has published a report following an inspection at Abbey Village Group Homes in Kilmacrennan. It was an announced inspection of the designated centre for people with disabilities as part of the registration renewal process.

Residents expressed happiness living at the HSE-operated centre, and spoke about goals that they hoped to achieve in the future, one of which was to travel on an airplane.

No non-compliances were noted, and a plan to address a number of minor issues has been included in the publication.

 

The full report can be viewed HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gaeltachtsign
News, Top Stories

€365,000 approved for three projects in the Donegal Gaeltacht

1 February 2024
drugs
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry seize suspected drugs during searches

1 February 2024
radio
News, Top Stories

2023 hailed as success for Irish Radio

1 February 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers to protest outside Letterkenny in support of European colleagues

1 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gaeltachtsign
News, Top Stories

€365,000 approved for three projects in the Donegal Gaeltacht

1 February 2024
drugs
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry seize suspected drugs during searches

1 February 2024
radio
News, Top Stories

2023 hailed as success for Irish Radio

1 February 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers to protest outside Letterkenny in support of European colleagues

1 February 2024
be safe be seen oct 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council backs call for Hi-Vis vests to be made mandatory for pedestrians

1 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube