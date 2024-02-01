No non-compliances in HIQA inspection at Abbey Villlage Group Homes

HIQA has published a report following an inspection at Abbey Village Group Homes in Kilmacrennan. It was an announced inspection of the designated centre for people with disabilities as part of the registration renewal process.

Residents expressed happiness living at the HSE-operated centre, and spoke about goals that they hoped to achieve in the future, one of which was to travel on an airplane.

No non-compliances were noted, and a plan to address a number of minor issues has been included in the publication.

The full report can be viewed HERE