Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, we debate calls for the wearing of high visibility clothing to be mandatory for walkers and cyclists – there’s a strong exchange of views:

We speak to the Minister behind the new deposit/return scheme and get the view of businesses and the public. There’s details on a demonstration by Donegal farmers to show solidarity with protesting farmers across the EU and callers complain about traffic delays in Letterkenny:

We discuss the issues facing Inshore fishers and later Dr Joe Kelly is along for ‘Talking History’ with the topic being Patrick McGill. We finish the show looking forward to safer internet day:

Gaeltachtsign
News, Top Stories

€365,000 approved for three projects in the Donegal Gaeltacht

1 February 2024
drugs
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry seize suspected drugs during searches

1 February 2024
radio
News, Top Stories

2023 hailed as success for Irish Radio

1 February 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers to protest outside Letterkenny in support of European colleagues

1 February 2024
