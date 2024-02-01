Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon.

After a look at the front pages, we debate calls for the wearing of high visibility clothing to be mandatory for walkers and cyclists – there’s a strong exchange of views:

We speak to the Minister behind the new deposit/return scheme and get the view of businesses and the public. There’s details on a demonstration by Donegal farmers to show solidarity with protesting farmers across the EU and callers complain about traffic delays in Letterkenny:

We discuss the issues facing Inshore fishers and later Dr Joe Kelly is along for ‘Talking History’ with the topic being Patrick McGill. We finish the show looking forward to safer internet day: