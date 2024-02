PSNI in Derry carried out two planned searches earlier today in the Skeoge area resulting in the seizure of suspected drugs.

The operation was carried out by Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team officers with the assistance of Tactical Support Group colleagues.

The found a quantity of suspected Class A and suspected Class B drugs, along with drug-related paraphernalia.

While enquiries are ongoing, PSNI are appealing for those who have concerns surrounding drugs in their area to contact 101.