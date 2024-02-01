Sale of Alcohol Bill information event to be held in Letterkenny tomorrow

Alcohol Forum Ireland is holding a briefing event in Letterkenny tomorrow morning for Donegal politicians and the public in relation to the Proposed Sale of Alcohol Bill.

The bill seeks to extend trading hours, the number of drink outlets and the removal of limits on the number of on-licences.

These, according to CEO of Alcohol Forum Ireland, will increase the risk posed to public health and the rights of Children.

Paula Leonard also says that family-safe places such as cinemas could be put at risk:

The real cost of the Sale of Alcohol Bill information event is taking place in the Letterkenny Public Services Centre tomorrow at 10 am.