This week on The Score, we look ahead to the second leg of the Oscar Traynor Trophy clash between the Donegal and the Inishowen League’s. We hear from the managers John Francis Doogan and Dairmaid O’Brien.

There’s a preview of this weekend’s Galway International Rally with Killian Duffy (On The Pacenote), Alex McDonald talks Six Nations Rugby and we go to Cavan with Dermot McCabe ahead of Sunday’s clash with Donegal in the Allianz Football League.