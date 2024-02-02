Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

7% of January new cars sales in Donegal were electric

The government could be facing an uphill battle to reach its 2030 target of having 945,000 Electric Vehicles on Irish roads.

Figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry for January show the sale of EV’s account for 12% of overall new car sales nationally, in Donegal that figure was 7%.

The figures also showed a 15% increase in the number of ‘2-4-1’ vehicle sales when compared to the same period last year, 765 those were in this county.

Brian Cooke, the Director General of SIMI says while the target for EV’s is high it’s achievable:

New Car Registrations by County 2024 (January)
County 2024 Units 2023 Units % Change 2024 % Share 2023 % Share
Carlow 398 320 24.38 1.26 1.17
Cavan 387 332 16.57 1.23 1.21
Clare 696 606 14.85 2.21 2.22
Cork 3907 3398 14.98 12.41 12.43
Donegal 765 657 16.44 2.43 2.4
Dublin 11271 10306 9.36 35.82 37.7
Galway 1345 1184 13.6 4.27 4.33
Kerry 714 623 14.61 2.27 2.28
Kildare 1580 1237 27.73 5.02 4.53
Kilkenny 650 538 20.82 2.07 1.97
Laois 455 341 33.43 1.45 1.25
Leitrim 139 102 36.27 0.44 0.37
Limerick 1110 982 13.03 3.53 3.59
Longford 184 131 40.46 0.58 0.48
Louth 821 665 23.46 2.61 2.43
Mayo 593 522 13.6 1.88 1.91
Meath 1173 986 18.97 3.73 3.61
Monaghan 300 248 20.97 0.95 0.91
Offaly 411 345 19.13 1.31 1.26
Roscommon 329 278 18.35 1.05 1.02
Sligo 360 274 31.39 1.14 1
Tipperary 891 774 15.12 2.83 2.83
Waterford 782 705 10.92 2.48 2.58
Westmeath 507 428 18.46 1.61 1.57
Wexford 896 730 22.74 2.85 2.67
Wicklow 806 625 28.96 2.56 2.29
New Electric Cars by County 2024 (January)
County 2024 Units 2023 Units % Change 2024 % Share 2023 % Share
Carlow 32 31 3.23 0.78 0.84
Cavan 21 27 -22.22 0.51 0.73
Clare 59 60 -1.67 1.44 1.63
Cork 420 417 0.72 10.22 11.35
Donegal 57 58 -1.72 1.39 1.58
Dublin 1923 1616 19 46.8 43.98
Galway 145 149 -2.68 3.53 4.06
Kerry 58 68 -14.71 1.41 1.85
Kildare 242 197 22.84 5.89 5.36
Kilkenny 57 49 16.33 1.39 1.33
Laois 53 40 32.5 1.29 1.09
Leitrim 12 8 50 0.29 0.22
Limerick 106 115 -7.83 2.58 3.13
Longford 18 8 125 0.44 0.22
Louth 97 83 16.87 2.36 2.26
Mayo 44 45 -2.22 1.07 1.22
Meath 173 170 1.76 4.21 4.63
Monaghan 18 13 38.46 0.44 0.35
Offaly 28 33 -15.15 0.68 0.9
Roscommon 22 22 0 0.54 0.6
Sligo 44 28 57.14 1.07 0.76
Tipperary 59 76 -22.37 1.44 2.07
Waterford 97 75 29.33 2.36 2.04
Westmeath 53 52 1.92 1.29 1.42
Wexford 118 92 28.26 2.87 2.5
Wicklow 153 142 7.75 3.72 3.86
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishermen want their vessels to be viewed as a place of business

2 February 2024
Electric car
News, Audio, Top Stories

7% of January new cars sales in Donegal were electric

2 February 2024
Restaurant
News, Top Stories

Restaurants, pubs and cafes could see VAT cut

2 February 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more apprenticeships in Donegal heard in two council meetings this week

2 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fishermen want their vessels to be viewed as a place of business

2 February 2024
Electric car
News, Audio, Top Stories

7% of January new cars sales in Donegal were electric

2 February 2024
Restaurant
News, Top Stories

Restaurants, pubs and cafes could see VAT cut

2 February 2024
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more apprenticeships in Donegal heard in two council meetings this week

2 February 2024
business woman women
News, Audio, Top Stories

LEO to prioritise support for start up businesses in Donegal

2 February 2024
saolta
News, Top Stories

Saolta anticipates a busy ED this bank holiday weekend

2 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube