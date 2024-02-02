7% of January new cars sales in Donegal were electric

The government could be facing an uphill battle to reach its 2030 target of having 945,000 Electric Vehicles on Irish roads.
Figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry for January show the sale of EV’s account for 12% of overall new car sales nationally, in Donegal that figure was 7%.
The figures also showed a 15% increase in the number of ‘2-4-1’ vehicle sales when compared to the same period last year, 765 those were in this county.
Brian Cooke, the Director General of SIMI says while the target for EV’s is high it’s achievable:
|New Car Registrations by County 2024 (January)
|County
|2024 Units
|2023 Units
|% Change
|2024 % Share
|2023 % Share
|Carlow
|398
|320
|24.38
|1.26
|1.17
|Cavan
|387
|332
|16.57
|1.23
|1.21
|Clare
|696
|606
|14.85
|2.21
|2.22
|Cork
|3907
|3398
|14.98
|12.41
|12.43
|Donegal
|765
|657
|16.44
|2.43
|2.4
|Dublin
|11271
|10306
|9.36
|35.82
|37.7
|Galway
|1345
|1184
|13.6
|4.27
|4.33
|Kerry
|714
|623
|14.61
|2.27
|2.28
|Kildare
|1580
|1237
|27.73
|5.02
|4.53
|Kilkenny
|650
|538
|20.82
|2.07
|1.97
|Laois
|455
|341
|33.43
|1.45
|1.25
|Leitrim
|139
|102
|36.27
|0.44
|0.37
|Limerick
|1110
|982
|13.03
|3.53
|3.59
|Longford
|184
|131
|40.46
|0.58
|0.48
|Louth
|821
|665
|23.46
|2.61
|2.43
|Mayo
|593
|522
|13.6
|1.88
|1.91
|Meath
|1173
|986
|18.97
|3.73
|3.61
|Monaghan
|300
|248
|20.97
|0.95
|0.91
|Offaly
|411
|345
|19.13
|1.31
|1.26
|Roscommon
|329
|278
|18.35
|1.05
|1.02
|Sligo
|360
|274
|31.39
|1.14
|1
|Tipperary
|891
|774
|15.12
|2.83
|2.83
|Waterford
|782
|705
|10.92
|2.48
|2.58
|Westmeath
|507
|428
|18.46
|1.61
|1.57
|Wexford
|896
|730
|22.74
|2.85
|2.67
|Wicklow
|806
|625
|28.96
|2.56
|2.29
|New Electric Cars by County 2024 (January)
|County
|2024 Units
|2023 Units
|% Change
|2024 % Share
|2023 % Share
|Carlow
|32
|31
|3.23
|0.78
|0.84
|Cavan
|21
|27
|-22.22
|0.51
|0.73
|Clare
|59
|60
|-1.67
|1.44
|1.63
|Cork
|420
|417
|0.72
|10.22
|11.35
|Donegal
|57
|58
|-1.72
|1.39
|1.58
|Dublin
|1923
|1616
|19
|46.8
|43.98
|Galway
|145
|149
|-2.68
|3.53
|4.06
|Kerry
|58
|68
|-14.71
|1.41
|1.85
|Kildare
|242
|197
|22.84
|5.89
|5.36
|Kilkenny
|57
|49
|16.33
|1.39
|1.33
|Laois
|53
|40
|32.5
|1.29
|1.09
|Leitrim
|12
|8
|50
|0.29
|0.22
|Limerick
|106
|115
|-7.83
|2.58
|3.13
|Longford
|18
|8
|125
|0.44
|0.22
|Louth
|97
|83
|16.87
|2.36
|2.26
|Mayo
|44
|45
|-2.22
|1.07
|1.22
|Meath
|173
|170
|1.76
|4.21
|4.63
|Monaghan
|18
|13
|38.46
|0.44
|0.35
|Offaly
|28
|33
|-15.15
|0.68
|0.9
|Roscommon
|22
|22
|0
|0.54
|0.6
|Sligo
|44
|28
|57.14
|1.07
|0.76
|Tipperary
|59
|76
|-22.37
|1.44
|2.07
|Waterford
|97
|75
|29.33
|2.36
|2.04
|Westmeath
|53
|52
|1.92
|1.29
|1.42
|Wexford
|118
|92
|28.26
|2.87
|2.5
|Wicklow
|153
|142
|7.75
|3.72
|3.86