7% of January new cars sales in Donegal were electric

The government could be facing an uphill battle to reach its 2030 target of having 945,000 Electric Vehicles on Irish roads.

Figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry for January show the sale of EV’s account for 12% of overall new car sales nationally, in Donegal that figure was 7%.

The figures also showed a 15% increase in the number of ‘2-4-1’ vehicle sales when compared to the same period last year, 765 those were in this county.

Brian Cooke, the Director General of SIMI says while the target for EV’s is high it’s achievable:

New Car Registrations by County 2024 (January) County 2024 Units 2023 Units % Change 2024 % Share 2023 % Share Carlow 398 320 24.38 1.26 1.17 Cavan 387 332 16.57 1.23 1.21 Clare 696 606 14.85 2.21 2.22 Cork 3907 3398 14.98 12.41 12.43 Donegal 765 657 16.44 2.43 2.4 Dublin 11271 10306 9.36 35.82 37.7 Galway 1345 1184 13.6 4.27 4.33 Kerry 714 623 14.61 2.27 2.28 Kildare 1580 1237 27.73 5.02 4.53 Kilkenny 650 538 20.82 2.07 1.97 Laois 455 341 33.43 1.45 1.25 Leitrim 139 102 36.27 0.44 0.37 Limerick 1110 982 13.03 3.53 3.59 Longford 184 131 40.46 0.58 0.48 Louth 821 665 23.46 2.61 2.43 Mayo 593 522 13.6 1.88 1.91 Meath 1173 986 18.97 3.73 3.61 Monaghan 300 248 20.97 0.95 0.91 Offaly 411 345 19.13 1.31 1.26 Roscommon 329 278 18.35 1.05 1.02 Sligo 360 274 31.39 1.14 1 Tipperary 891 774 15.12 2.83 2.83 Waterford 782 705 10.92 2.48 2.58 Westmeath 507 428 18.46 1.61 1.57 Wexford 896 730 22.74 2.85 2.67 Wicklow 806 625 28.96 2.56 2.29