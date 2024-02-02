Calls for more apprenticeships in Donegal heard in two council meetings this week

The need for more apprenticeships has been highlighted at two council meetings in Donegal this week.

At the full council meeting, members agreed to write to Education Minister Norma Foley and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris asking them to provide more course places and supports to get people training to be electricians, plumbers, plasterers and block layers.

The issue was also discussed at a meeting of the council’s Economic Development SPC, with members stressing the need for more skilled tradespeople in Donegal.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly says he submitted his county council motion before Minister Harris’s visit to the county last week.

He welcomed the commitments made by the minister, and said the response to the defective blocks crisis makes the issue even more pressing: