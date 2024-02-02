Donegal County Council beginning process to recruit more firefighters

Donegal County Council is beginning a process to recruit more firefighters.

In a report to the council’s Economic Development SPC, Chief Fire Officer Joseph McTaggart said a series of open nights will take place at fire stations across the county as part of the process.

It follows a debate at the full council this week on foot of a motion from Cllr Michael McMahon, who said it’s vital that new blood be brought in after increases in the number of firefighters in each station was agreed as part the resolution to a dispute last year involving retained firefighters.

Cllr McMahon says with three extra fighters to be deployed in each of the county’s 15 stations, it’s vital that the recruitment process is successful…….