A Sinn Fein councillor says he always believed his party would hold the seat of First Minister in the North, and that a Sinn Fein Taoiseach will follow.

Cllr. Jack Murray was speaking on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show when he welcomed the immanent re-formation of an Assembly an Stormont.

His party colleague, Michelle O’Neil will make history by becoming the first republican First Minister.

Cllr. Murray says years of work has lead to this moment: