Fishermen want their vessels to be viewed as a place of business.

In a recent meeting of the Donegal County Council Fisheries Committee, members said that fishermen should qualify for more business support schemes to maintain their work.

Chairperson of the committee, Cllr. Niamh Kennedy says what happens behind the scenes, usually at home, in terms of bookkeeping proves that fishermen are running a business.

The meeting also heard that the Fisheries Local Action Groups, otherwise known as FLAG, has left fishermen feeling overshadowed by tourism efforts: