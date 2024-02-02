Georgie Kelly agrees three year deal at Carlisle United

Donegal’s Georgie Kelly has moved from Rotherham to League One strugglers Carlisle United on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Kelly, 27, started his career with Derry City before moving to University College Dublin AFC. He then moved on to Dundalk in 2018, where he scored seven goals in seven league appearances with the County Louth club.

From there, he made the switch to St. Patrick’s in July 2020 – and this time he scored three goals in two league appearances.

It was with Bohemians where Kelly really found his feet having signed in January 2021. He scored 21 goals in 31 appearances for the Bohs and ended the season as the league’s top goalscorer.

In January 2022 he signed for Rotherham United and scored on his debut to secure the Millers’ promotion to the Championship in a 2-0 victory over Gillingham. He scored six goals in his 51 appearances at the New York Stadium.

Manager Paul Simpson said: “He’s a player we’ve liked for the last 12 months. He’s struggled to get game time at Rotherham and the opportunity came up to sign him on a permanent deal.

“I’m absolutely delighted we’ve been able to get him in. He’s a player who is for now but also for the long-term.

“We want somebody else to go up there with Luke Armstrong and Georgie certainly fits the bill.

“He’s a good size and he had a fantastic goalscoring record when he was over in Ireland.

“He’s a big, strong, physical number nine and I think he’ll be somebody who can cause problems at this level.

“He’s coming into us with a slight niggle in his calf which has meant he’s missed a few days of training this week, so we need to have a look and check whether he’s ok for the weekend.”

