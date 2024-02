The Local Enterprise Office in Donegal supported 440 businesses in the county between 2020 and 2023.

In a presentation to Donegal County Council’s Economic Development SPC yesterday morning, Head of Enterprise Brenda Hegarty said they invested €3.6 million over that period, and want to do more.

Members of the Strategic Policy Committee were anxious that every possible support is given to start up businesses in the county, something that Brenda Hegarty says will be a priority: