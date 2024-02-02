Man jailed following Strabane knife attack

A 44-year-old man has been sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court today for using a knife to assault another man at a house in the Ballymagorry area of Strabane in 2022.

Geoffrey Paul Doherty was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, 18 months to be served in custody and 18 months on licence, for wounding and common assault.

The assault occurred during the early hours of 28th August 2022 in Doherty’s home in Ballymagorry. The victim was hospitalised for treatment of a slash wound to his face, roughly five inches long. Doherty initially denied that he had assaulted the victim.

Commenting after today’s sentencing, Detective Inspector Hanbidge from the Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division said: “This was a nasty and sinister assault which Doherty initially denied.

“I want to thank the victim for his bravery and support with our investigation. We hope that today’s outcome will help him cope with what was a horrific ordeal.

“I also want to thank the community and all those who assisted with our investigation, including District police colleagues.

“Knife crime can have horrific consequences and we hope today’s court outcome sends a clear message that it will not go unpunished and that we, as a Police Service, are committed to apprehending perpetrators and bringing offenders before the Court.”