Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel this morning is Dr Peter O’Rourke, Lorraine Thompson and Cllr Jack Murray – topics include government in NI, St Patrick’s Day trips, the Deposit/Return Scheme and mandatory high-viz wearing:

In this hour we have your legal questions answer by Seamus Gunn who also discussing new laws on hate speech:

This week Katie and Michael join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sea
News, Top Stories

Water safety advice issued for bank holiday weekend

2 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 February 2024
Screenshot 2024-02-02 114522
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Gardaí seeking owners of found items

2 February 2024
afforestation
News, Top Stories

Donegal received €1.1 million in afforestation programme payments in 2022

2 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

sea
News, Top Stories

Water safety advice issued for bank holiday weekend

2 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 February 2024
Screenshot 2024-02-02 114522
News, Top Stories

Buncrana Gardaí seeking owners of found items

2 February 2024
afforestation
News, Top Stories

Donegal received €1.1 million in afforestation programme payments in 2022

2 February 2024
bishop McGuckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop Alan McGuckian appointed as new Bishop of the Diocese of Down and Connor

2 February 2024
ann coll
News, Top Stories

Arrest made in murder investigation of West Donegal woman living in Scotland

2 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube