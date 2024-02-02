Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel this morning is Dr Peter O’Rourke, Lorraine Thompson and Cllr Jack Murray – topics include government in NI, St Patrick’s Day trips, the Deposit/Return Scheme and mandatory high-viz wearing:

In this hour we have your legal questions answer by Seamus Gunn who also discussing new laws on hate speech:

This week Katie and Michael join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’: