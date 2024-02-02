PSNI issue warning as scammers target bank customers

A warning’s going out over a scam targeting bank customers in the North.

Police are urging people to be vigilant as some have been swindled out of thousands of pounds.

Someone claiming to be from a person’s bank calls them and claims there’s been fraudulent activity on their bank account.

They ask the victim to submit a text code into their phone on the banking app to ensure it’s safe.

When the person tries to input the code the fraudster is able to access their bank account and take their money.

PSNI Release in full –

Police are urging the public to be vigilant after reports of a scam in which fraudsters are targeting bank customers in Northern Ireland, resulting in some individuals being swindled out of thousands of pounds.

Temporary Superintendent Allister Hagan for policing in north and west Belfast said: “In recent weeks, police have received reports from members of the public who were contacted by an individual/s claiming to be from their bank.

“Through a phone conversation, the fraudster/s claims there has been fraudulent activity on their banking account and asks the victim to submit a text code into their phone on the banking app to ensure it is safe.

“Whilst the victim attempts to input the code, the fraudster/s has been able to access personal financial details to access the bank account and money has subsequently been taken.

“The most recent report made to police in north and west Belfast was on Thursday evening, 1st February after a man in the north Belfast area was swindled out of thousands of pounds from his savings account by a fraudster using this technique.

“Police enquiries into this report remain ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who believes they have been targeted in this way recently, but have not reported it, to do so now to police, to their bank and to Action Fraud.

“Criminals use every trick in the book to steal your money, and will constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in.

“Our advice is that you should never disclose your personal or financial details over the phone, in person, or by email, to someone you don’t know. Guarding your personal and banking details is essential.”

You can report fraudulent activity to police online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or on the non-emergency number 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

Information and advice is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni