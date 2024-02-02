Saolta anticipates a busy ED this bank holiday weekend

Health services in the North West are urging people to stay safe this bank holiday weekend, and know where to get help if they need it.

Saolta says to consider all healthcare options before attending a hospital Emergency Department including Out of Hours GP service and pharmacies.

NoWDOC will be open from 6 o’clock this evening until 8 o’clock on Tuesday morning, and can be contacted via the phone.

It is warned that patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment may have long waiting times over the weekend and into early next week.

Saolta’s CEO Tony Canavan says that they are preparing for increased demand on hospital services and anyone with an illness or injury which requires emergency care should always come to the ED where they will be prioritised.

More information

Ahead of the February bank holiday weekend the HSE is encouraging the public to be aware of their healthcare options and to know where to go should you or your family become unwell. Health staff across hospital and community services in the North West will continue to work together to ensure patient flow and access to services throughout the long weekend.

– Consider all healthcare options before attending a hospital Emergency Department including Out of Hours GP service and pharmacies

– Out of Hours GP services, NoWDOC and Caredoc will be open for urgent GP appointments all weekend

– Patients who attend EDs for routine and non-urgent treatment may have long waiting times over the coming weekend and into early next week

– UK and Europe are seeing a rise in Measles, parents are asked to ensure their children are up to date with the MMR vaccine

Emergency Departments treat seriously ill patients. Visit an ED or call 999 or 112 if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk. Those with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen.

Out of Hours GP Services

Caredoc covers Sligo, North Leitrim and West Cavan, opening hours are 6pm Friday February 2nd to 9am Tuesday February 6th and they can be contacted on 0818 365 399.

NoWDOC covers Donegal and South Leitrim, opening hours are 6pm Friday February 2nd to 8am Tuesday February 6th and they can be contacted on 0818 400 91.

Tony Canavan, CEO Saolta University Health Care Group said, “We are preparing for increased demand for hospital services in the North West this bank holiday weekend. Our Emergency Departments can be very busy over long weekends and I apologise to anyone who experiences a long wait time in the ED as we prioritise treating those in need of urgent care.

“Please remember that if you need emergency care we will be there to provide it, but if it is not an emergency please consider all other care options in the first instance. We continue to work in collaboration with our colleagues in community services to ensure that patients are receiving the right care at the right time, in the right place this bank holiday weekend.”

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo added, “Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, CH CDLMS said “There are Community Intervention Teams (CIT) in place across the area that help with the facilitation of hospital discharges.

“The CIT is a specialist health professional team who offer an extended service from 8am to 8pm, seven days per week and can be contacted in Donegal on 074 9109257 / 086 1082129.

“They facilitate acute, short term nursing interventions including wound management, oncology care, medication administration and management, patient education and support to promote self-management of catheters and stoma care.”

MMR Vaccine

Dr Áine McNamara, Area Director of Public Health, Department of Public Health HSE West and North West, said: “As we approach the bank holiday weekend and February mid-term, we are reminding parents of the importance of ensuring children and young people are up to date with their vaccinations. As there is a rise in cases of Measles in the UK and Europe currently, we are advising people to ensure they are up to date with the safe and effective MMR vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated against diseases like measles, mumps and rubella is vitally important as these conditions can also lead to other serious problems including meningitis, hearing loss and problems during pregnancy. Remember, if you or your child has missed their childhood vaccines, it’s not too late to catch up.”

To protect your family and community against measles you should:

Check vaccination status

Practice good hygiene

Monitor for symptoms

Further information about the MMR vaccination is available at www.immunisation.ie

See the HSE website for more information about the signs and symptoms, treatment and risks of measles https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/measles

The HSE’s mychild website also has lots of information regarding childhood illness and viruses