A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 17 year old in Limavady last night.

The victim was stabbed in the Woodland Walk area, which was reported at around 9:35pm.

He later died in hospital from his injuries.

A man in his 50’s was also hospitalised and is in a stable condition.

PSNI say five males have been arrested and are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

They are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101.