9,141 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of January

There were 9,141 people signing on the Live Register in January, a fall of 7% on the figure for January last year.

The figure was marginally up on the previous month, with 23 more people on the register compared to December 2023.

Decreases were recorded in all offices with the exception of Dunfanaghy, which remained the same with 592 signing on.

The largest decreases were seen in the offices in Killybegs, Donegal Town, and Dungloe.

Killbegs had a drop of 20% to 551, Donegal fell 16% to 582 and Dungloe recorded 1089 people, 15% less that the month of January last year.

Ballybofey and Buncrana both recorded decreases of 9% to 1099 and 1643 respectively.

Ballyshannon saw the number on the register fall to 1,111, a decrease of 4%, while in Letterkenny, there were 2,474 people signing on, a fall of just under 2% .

 

JANUARY 2024

 

JANUARY 2023

