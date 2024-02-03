Devine second after Day One of Galway International Rally

Last year’s Donegal International Rally winner and Irish Tarmac Champion Callum Devine is pushing hard to secure victory in the Galway International Rally following Saturday’s eight stages.
The Derry driver, with co-driver Noel O’Sullivan, are 15.6 seconds adrift of Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin with six stages to go on Sunday.
A number of Donegal crews are in the top ten while Mark Alcorn and Darren Curran are fourth in the modified section, having led at one stage earlier in the day.
This rally is the first of the 2024 Irish Rally Tarmac Championship
Gerry Murphy had this update at the end of day one:
Results for the Main Field category
|O/A
|Car
|Driver/Codriver
|Make
|Class
|Pos
|SS8
|Road
|Total
|Diff 1st
|Diff Prev
|1 (=)
|3
|Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin
|Ford Fiesta
|RC2
|O/A
|8:14.0
|0:00
|59:59.2
|2 (=)
|1
|Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan
|VW Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|O/A
|8:08.0
|0:00
|1:00:14.8
|0:15.6
|0:15.6
|3 (=)
|2
|Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes
|Hyundai I20 R5
|RC2
|O/A
|8:17.7
|0:00
|1:00:34.7
|0:35.5
|0:19.9
|4 (=)
|7
|Desi Henry/Stewart Loudon
|Citroen C3 Rally 2
|RC2
|1
|8:09.8
|0:00
|1:00:41.1
|0:41.9
|0:06.4
|5 (=)
|10
|Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh
|Citroen C3 Rally 2
|RC2
|2
|8:15.9
|0:00
|1:01:16.2
|1:17.0
|0:35.1
|6 (+1)
|23
|David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan
|VW Polo
|RC2
|3
|8:18.4
|0:00
|1:01:41.9
|1:42.7
|0:25.7
|7 (-1)
|4
|Sam Moffett/James O’Reilly
|Hyundai I20 R5
|RC2
|4
|8:28.9
|0:00
|1:01:41.9
|1:42.7
|8 (=)
|15
|Gareth Machale/Ger Conway
|VW Polo
|24
|1
|8:20.3
|0:00
|1:02:03.8
|2:04.6
|0:21.9
|9 (=)
|8
|Ryan Loughran/Gareth Doherty
|Ford Fiesta R5 Rally 2
|RC2
|5
|8:22.1
|0:00
|1:02:31.2
|2:32.0
|0:27.4
|10 (=)
|22
|Gary Kiernan/John McCabe
|Ford Fiesta
|RC2
|6
|8:26.2
|0:00
|1:03:04.9
|3:05.7
|0:33.7
|11 (=)
|16
|Michael Boyle/Dermot McCafferty
|VW Polo
|RC2
|7
|8:30.0
|0:00
|1:03:24.1
|3:24.9
|0:19.2
|12 (=)
|18
|Joseph McGonigle/Grace O’Brien
|Citroen C3 Rally 2
|RC2
|8
|8:28.8
|0:00
|1:03:27.1
|3:27.9
|0:03.0
|13 (+1)
|24
|Frank Kelly/Lauren Kelly
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|1
|8:32.9
|0:00
|1:04:08.1
|4:08.9
|0:41.0
|14 (-1)
|25
|Rodney Wilton/Conor McMahon
|Ford Escort
|14
|2
|8:38.7
|0:00
|1:04:10.4
|4:11.2
|0:02.3
|15 (=)
|17
|Conor Murphy/Sean Collins
|Ford Escort
|14
|3
|8:33.4
|0:00
|1:04:28.2
|4:29.0
|0:17.8
|16 (+3)
|12
|Mark Alcorn/Darren Curran
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|4
|8:30.7
|0:00
|1:05:11.8
|5:12.6
|0:43.6
|17 (+1)
|43
|Tom Holton/Stephen Reynolds
|Ford Fiesta
|24
|2
|8:42.3
|0:00
|1:05:14.6
|5:15.4
|0:02.8
|18 (-1)
|29
|Brendan Cumiskey/Arthur Kierans
|Ford Fiesta
|RC3
|1
|8:57.1
|0:00
|1:05:29.0
|5:29.8
|0:14.4
|19 (+1)
|30
|Keith Lyons/JJ Cremin
|Ford Fiesta
|RC2
|9
|8:49.1
|0:00
|1:05:31.7
|5:32.5
|0:02.7
|20 (+2)
|49
|Keelan Grogan/Ayrton Sherlock
|Peugeot 208 Rally 4
|RC4
|1
|8:46.0
|0:00
|1:05:50.5
|5:51.3
|0:18.8
|21 (+2)
|83
|Michael Cahill/Darren O’Brien
|Ford Escort
|14
|5
|8:44.5
|0:00
|1:05:51.1
|5:51.9
|0:00.6
|22 (-1)
|55
|Ryan McHugh/Declan Boyle
|Ford Fiesta Rally 4
|RC4
|2
|8:51.6
|0:00
|1:05:54.3
|5:55.1
|0:03.2
|23 (+2)
|32
|John Warren/Ruthann O’Connor
|Toyota Corolla Twincam
|13
|1
|8:49.3
|0:00
|1:06:07.2
|6:08.0
|0:12.9
|24 (=)
|44
|Pat Kelly/Jonathan Kelly
|Ford Fiesta
|20
|1
|9:09.1
|0:00
|1:06:19.9
|6:20.7
|0:12.7
|25 (+1)
|36
|Paul Rowley/Darragh Mullen
|Ford Fiesta
|RC2
|10
|9:02.4
|0:00
|1:06:21.4
|6:22.2
|0:01.5
|26 (+3)
|34
|Richard Whelan/James Whelan
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|6
|8:56.8
|0:00
|1:07:07.3
|7:08.1
|0:45.9
|27 (+4)
|62
|Cian Caldwell/Ryan Farrell
|Peugeot 208 Rally 4
|RC4
|3
|8:56.7
|0:00
|1:07:18.5
|7:19.3
|0:11.2
|28 (+2)
|48
|Jer O’Donovan/Alistair Wyllie
|Ford Fiesta
|RC2
|11
|9:07.1
|0:00
|1:07:25.5
|7:26.3
|0:07.0
|29 (+3)
|41
|Fergal McGuigan/Michael Moran
|Ford Escort
|13
|2
|9:03.0
|0:00
|1:07:34.4
|7:35.2
|0:08.9
|30 (-2)
|63
|Joseph Kelly/Killian McArdle
|Peugeot 208 Rally 4
|RC4
|4
|9:30.0
|0:00
|1:07:35.3
|7:36.1
|0:00.9
|31 (+3)
|65
|JF Shovelin/Dylan Baskin
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|7
|9:04.1
|0:00
|1:07:41.3
|7:42.1
|0:06.0
|32 (+4)
|35
|Eugene Meegan/Declan Campbell
|BMW M1
|14
|8
|9:00.5
|0:00
|1:07:50.1
|7:50.9
|0:08.8
|33 (=)
|20
|Austin Machale/Brian Murphy
|Ford Focus WRC
|15
|1
|9:15.9
|0:00
|1:07:51.0
|7:51.8
|0:00.9
|34 (+1)
|69
|James Bradley/David Byrne
|Honda Civic
|11F
|1
|9:14.9
|0:00
|1:07:52.2
|7:53.0
|0:01.2
|35 (+2)
|52
|David Quigley/Dean Raftery
|Honda Civic
|11F
|2
|9:07.6
|0:00
|1:08:02.1
|8:02.9
|0:09.9
|36 (+4)
|66
|Kevin Kelleher/Micheal Coadey
|Ford Escort Mk2
|14
|9
|8:58.2
|0:00
|1:08:25.0
|8:25.8
|0:22.9
|37 (+1)
|53
|Des Lyons/Ashling McArdle
|Honda Civic
|11F
|3
|9:16.5
|0:00
|1:08:25.0
|8:25.8
|38 (+1)
|54
|Aoife Raftery/Inês Veiga
|Peugeot Rally 4
|RC4
|5
|9:05.6
|0:00
|1:08:28.5
|8:29.3
|0:03.5
|39 (+2)
|113
|Jack Brunton/Jack Kelly
|Ford Escort
|11R
|1
|9:21.2
|0:00
|1:08:51.7
|8:52.5
|0:23.2
|40 (+3)
|39
|Dylan Donoghue/John Burke
|Ford Fiesta
|RC4
|6
|9:07.3
|0:00
|1:08:52.2
|8:53.0
|0:00.5
|41 (+1)
|37
|Mickey Conlon/Domhnall Lennon
|Ford Escort
|12
|1
|9:15.1
|0:00
|1:08:58.6
|8:59.4
|0:06.4
|42 (+2)
|81
|Mac Walsh/Steven Tinney
|Ford Escort Mk2
|13
|3
|9:03.3
|0:00
|1:08:59.5
|9:00.3
|0:00.9
|43 (+3)
|82
|David Healy/Martin Byrne
|Honda Civic eg6
|11F
|4
|9:12.7
|0:00
|1:09:12.2
|9:13.0
|0:12.7
|44 (+1)
|110
|Conor Wilson/Kyle McDaid
|Ford Rally4
|RC4
|7
|9:21.3
|0:00
|1:09:18.8
|9:19.6
|0:06.6
|45 (+2)
|47
|Jonathan Folan/Jason Ollerenshaw
|Ford Fiesta
|20
|2
|9:15.2
|0:00
|1:09:30.9
|9:31.7
|0:12.1
|46 (+2)
|45
|Stephen O’Sullivan/Flemming John
|Ford Escort
|14
|10
|9:10.0
|0:00
|1:09:46.4
|9:47.2
|0:15.5
|47 (+3)
|119
|Tommy Foley/David Doyle
|Honda Civic
|11F
|5
|9:43.4
|0:00
|1:10:42.8
|10:43.6
|0:56.4
|48 (+3)
|87
|Anthony O’Brien/Michael Laverty
|Toyota Corolla Twincam
|11R
|2
|9:44.5
|0:00
|1:11:20.4
|11:21.2
|0:37.6
|49 (+4)
|117
|Cathal Mullins/Darragh Mullins
|Honda Civic EK4
|11F
|6
|9:39.4
|0:00
|1:11:42.5
|11:43.3
|0:22.1
|50 (+4)
|99
|Jason Murphy/Rachel Brennan
|Ford Escort
|12
|2
|9:38.6
|0:00
|1:12:27.1
|12:27.9
|0:44.6
|51 (+1)
|93
|Adam Doherty/Michael Ward
|Nissan Micra
|9
|1
|10:52.1
|0:00
|1:12:49.1
|12:49.9
|0:22.0
|52 (+3)
|122
|Daniel Ferry/James McGlinchey
|Honda Civic
|11F
|7
|9:56.0
|0:00
|1:13:08.1
|13:08.9
|0:19.0
|53 (+4)
|28
|Ryan Caldwell/Shane Byrne
|Skoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|12
|8:42.4
|0:00
|1:13:12.1
|13:12.9
|0:04.0
|54 (+2)
|91
|Adrian Cannon/Ivan Hernon
|Ford Escort G3
|12
|3
|9:55.3
|0:00
|1:14:06.9
|14:07.7
|0:54.8
|55 (+4)
|71
|Justin Comer/Ava Comer
|Ford Escort
|13
|4
|9:57.8
|0:00
|1:14:55.4
|14:56.2
|0:48.5
|56 (+4)
|92
|Patrick Bonner/Martin Casey
|Ford Escort
|12
|4
|10:15.9
|0:00
|1:15:15.8
|15:16.6
|0:20.4
|57 (+4)
|80
|Paul McHugh/Katelyn McHugh
|Honda Integra Type R
|22
|1
|10:31.9
|0:00
|1:15:38.0
|15:38.8
|0:22.2
|58 (-42)
|131
|Richard Moore/Stephen Quinn
|Ford Fiesta Rally 2
|24
|3
|19:51.6
|0:00
|1:16:05.2
|16:06.0
|0:27.2
|59 (+3)
|116
|Justin Ryan/Gary Collins
|Honda Civic EK4
|11F
|8
|10:38.6
|0:00
|1:16:15.4
|16:16.2
|0:10.2
|60 (+3)
|123
|Iarla Carty/Jack Carty
|Opel Adam
|11F
|9
|10:24.6
|0:00
|1:16:28.4
|16:29.2
|0:13.0
|61 (-3)
|129
|Chrisy Corry/Dwayne McPhillips
|Ford Fiesta ST
|22
|2
|12:22.8
|0:00
|1:17:11.0
|17:11.8
|0:42.6
|62 (+3)
|89
|Andy Heekin/Darragh Lynch
|Subaru Impreza
|15
|2
|10:31.2
|0:00
|1:17:20.0
|17:20.8
|0:09.0
|63 (+4)
|114
|Eoin Cullinane/Darragh McElroy
|Honda Civic EK4
|11F
|10
|10:32.1
|0:00
|1:18:05.8
|18:06.6
|0:45.8
|64 (+2)
|124
|Anthony Breen/Gillian Breen
|Subaru Impreza
|20
|3
|10:59.7
|0:00
|1:18:09.3
|18:10.1
|0:03.5
|65 (-1)
|125
|Adrian Quinn/Des Sherlock
|Ford Fiesta R2
|RC4
|8
|14:29.9
|0:00
|1:20:49.1
|20:49.9
|2:39.8
|66 (+2)
|121R
|Colm Connor/Brian Martyn
|Honda Civic
|11F
|11
|9:46.7
|0:00
|1:22:55.6
|22:56.4
|2:06.5
|67 (+2)
|127
|Damien Connell/Jonathan Herwood
|Honda Civic 1.6VTI
|11F
|12
|10:11.1
|0:10
|1:23:42.5
|23:43.3
|0:46.9
|68 (+3)
|108
|Gearoid Leonard/Dylan Burke
|Peugeot 208
|11F
|13
|10:40.4
|0:20
|1:26:13.0
|26:13.8
|2:30.5
|69 (+3)
|94R
|Matthew Boyle/Gary Byrne
|Ford Fiesta
|RC4
|9
|9:29.1
|0:00
|1:28:28.4
|28:29.2
|2:15.4
|70 (+3)
|118R
|Noel Murphy/Stephen Monaghan
|Honda Civic EK4
|11F
|14
|10:23.3
|0:00
|1:29:54.1
|29:54.9
|1:25.7
|71 (+3)
|115R
|Eddie Cogan/Ellie Cogan
|Peugeot 106 Rallye
|10
|1
|11:34.7
|0:00
|1:31:12.5
|31:13.3
|1:18.4
Results for the Historic category
|O/A
|Car
|Driver/Codriver
|Make
|Class
|Pos
|SS8
|Road
|Total
|Diff 1st
|Diff Prev
|1 (=)
|58
|Dyfadd Meirion Evans/Anthony Osullivan
|Ford Escort RS1800
|18
|1
|9:06.9
|0:00
|1:07:52.3
|2 (=)
|77
|Tomas Davies/Eurig Davies
|Ford Escort Mk2
|19
|1
|9:15.0
|0:00
|1:08:08.4
|0:16.1
|0:16.1
|3 (=)
|74
|Hugh McQuaid/Declan Casey
|Ford Escort RS1800
|18
|2
|9:01.9
|0:00
|1:08:13.3
|0:21.0
|0:04.9
|4 (=)
|79
|John O’Donnell/Oisin Joyce
|BMW M3
|19
|2
|9:46.6
|0:00
|1:09:19.3
|1:27.0
|1:06.0
|5 (=)
|61
|Ross Forde/Arron Forde
|Ford Escort RS1800
|19
|3
|9:28.8
|0:00
|1:09:51.0
|1:58.7
|0:31.7
|6 (=)
|75
|Maurice Meskell/Stephen Meskell
|Ford Escort Mk1
|18
|3
|9:44.3
|0:00
|1:10:14.9
|2:22.6
|0:23.9
|7 (=)
|102
|Craig Macwilliam/Guy Macwilliam
|Ford Escort RS1600
|18
|4
|9:15.1
|0:00
|1:11:15.4
|3:23.1
|1:00.5
|8 (=)
|78
|Trevor Wilson/Paul Mulholland
|BMW M3
|19
|4
|9:33.6
|0:00
|1:11:37.4
|3:45.1
|0:22.0
|9 (+1)
|73
|Ernie Graham/Anna Graham
|BMW E30 M3
|19
|5
|9:31.3
|0:00
|1:11:51.1
|3:58.8
|0:13.7
|10 (-1)
|103
|Andrew Johnson/George McMillen
|Vauxhall HSR
|18
|5
|9:45.1
|0:00
|1:11:51.7
|3:59.4
|0:00.6
|11 (=)
|101
|Walter Dick/Meabh Griffin
|Ford Escort Mk2
|19
|6
|9:53.3
|0:00
|1:12:27.0
|4:34.7
|0:35.3
|12 (=)
|106
|Noel Doyne/James Murtagh
|Ford Escort
|18
|6
|9:45.8
|0:00
|1:13:59.6
|6:07.3
|1:32.6
|13 (+1)
|60
|Ray Breen/Damien Morrissey
|Subaru Legacy RS
|19
|7
|9:13.1
|0:00
|1:14:02.7
|6:10.4
|0:03.1
|14 (-1)
|107
|Jonni McDaid/Tony McGovern
|Talbot Gp B Samba
|17
|1
|10:19.9
|0:00
|1:14:35.2
|6:42.9
|0:32.5
|15 (=)
|105R
|Peter McCullagh/Sean Brunton
|Ford Escort Mk2
|18
|7
|11:07.0
|0:00
|1:31:36.3
|23:44.0
|17:01.1