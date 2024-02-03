Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Devine second after Day One of Galway International Rally

Callum Devine

Last year’s Donegal International Rally winner and Irish Tarmac Champion Callum Devine  is pushing hard to secure victory in the Galway International Rally following Saturday’s eight stages.

The Derry driver, with co-driver Noel O’Sullivan, are 15.6 seconds adrift of Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin with six stages to go on Sunday.

A number of Donegal crews are in the top ten while Mark Alcorn and Darren Curran are fourth in the modified section, having led at one stage earlier in the day.

This rally is the first of the 2024 Irish Rally Tarmac Championship

Gerry Murphy had this update at the end of day one:

Results for the Main Field category

O/A Car Driver/Codriver Make Class Pos SS8 Road Total Diff 1st Diff Prev
1 (=) 3 Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin Ford Fiesta RC2 O/A 8:14.0 0:00 59:59.2
2 (=) 1 Callum Devine/Noel O’Sullivan VW Polo GTI R5 RC2 O/A 8:08.0 0:00 1:00:14.8 0:15.6 0:15.6
3 (=) 2 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes Hyundai I20 R5 RC2 O/A 8:17.7 0:00 1:00:34.7 0:35.5 0:19.9
4 (=) 7 Desi Henry/Stewart Loudon Citroen C3 Rally 2 RC2 1 8:09.8 0:00 1:00:41.1 0:41.9 0:06.4
5 (=) 10 Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh Citroen C3 Rally 2 RC2 2 8:15.9 0:00 1:01:16.2 1:17.0 0:35.1
6 (+1) 23 David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan VW Polo RC2 3 8:18.4 0:00 1:01:41.9 1:42.7 0:25.7
7 (-1) 4 Sam Moffett/James O’Reilly Hyundai I20 R5 RC2 4 8:28.9 0:00 1:01:41.9 1:42.7
8 (=) 15 Gareth Machale/Ger Conway VW Polo 24 1 8:20.3 0:00 1:02:03.8 2:04.6 0:21.9
9 (=) 8 Ryan Loughran/Gareth Doherty Ford Fiesta R5 Rally 2 RC2 5 8:22.1 0:00 1:02:31.2 2:32.0 0:27.4
10 (=) 22 Gary Kiernan/John McCabe Ford Fiesta RC2 6 8:26.2 0:00 1:03:04.9 3:05.7 0:33.7
11 (=) 16 Michael Boyle/Dermot McCafferty VW Polo RC2 7 8:30.0 0:00 1:03:24.1 3:24.9 0:19.2
12 (=) 18 Joseph McGonigle/Grace O’Brien Citroen C3 Rally 2 RC2 8 8:28.8 0:00 1:03:27.1 3:27.9 0:03.0
13 (+1) 24 Frank Kelly/Lauren Kelly Ford Escort Mk2 14 1 8:32.9 0:00 1:04:08.1 4:08.9 0:41.0
14 (-1) 25 Rodney Wilton/Conor McMahon Ford Escort 14 2 8:38.7 0:00 1:04:10.4 4:11.2 0:02.3
15 (=) 17 Conor Murphy/Sean Collins Ford Escort 14 3 8:33.4 0:00 1:04:28.2 4:29.0 0:17.8
16 (+3) 12 Mark Alcorn/Darren Curran Ford Escort Mk2 14 4 8:30.7 0:00 1:05:11.8 5:12.6 0:43.6
17 (+1) 43 Tom Holton/Stephen Reynolds Ford Fiesta 24 2 8:42.3 0:00 1:05:14.6 5:15.4 0:02.8
18 (-1) 29 Brendan Cumiskey/Arthur Kierans Ford Fiesta RC3 1 8:57.1 0:00 1:05:29.0 5:29.8 0:14.4
19 (+1) 30 Keith Lyons/JJ Cremin Ford Fiesta RC2 9 8:49.1 0:00 1:05:31.7 5:32.5 0:02.7
20 (+2) 49 Keelan Grogan/Ayrton Sherlock Peugeot 208 Rally 4 RC4 1 8:46.0 0:00 1:05:50.5 5:51.3 0:18.8
21 (+2) 83 Michael Cahill/Darren O’Brien Ford Escort 14 5 8:44.5 0:00 1:05:51.1 5:51.9 0:00.6
22 (-1) 55 Ryan McHugh/Declan Boyle Ford Fiesta Rally 4 RC4 2 8:51.6 0:00 1:05:54.3 5:55.1 0:03.2
23 (+2) 32 John Warren/Ruthann O’Connor Toyota Corolla Twincam 13 1 8:49.3 0:00 1:06:07.2 6:08.0 0:12.9
24 (=) 44 Pat Kelly/Jonathan Kelly Ford Fiesta 20 1 9:09.1 0:00 1:06:19.9 6:20.7 0:12.7
25 (+1) 36 Paul Rowley/Darragh Mullen Ford Fiesta RC2 10 9:02.4 0:00 1:06:21.4 6:22.2 0:01.5
26 (+3) 34 Richard Whelan/James Whelan Ford Escort Mk2 14 6 8:56.8 0:00 1:07:07.3 7:08.1 0:45.9
27 (+4) 62 Cian Caldwell/Ryan Farrell Peugeot 208 Rally 4 RC4 3 8:56.7 0:00 1:07:18.5 7:19.3 0:11.2
28 (+2) 48 Jer O’Donovan/Alistair Wyllie Ford Fiesta RC2 11 9:07.1 0:00 1:07:25.5 7:26.3 0:07.0
29 (+3) 41 Fergal McGuigan/Michael Moran Ford Escort 13 2 9:03.0 0:00 1:07:34.4 7:35.2 0:08.9
30 (-2) 63 Joseph Kelly/Killian McArdle Peugeot 208 Rally 4 RC4 4 9:30.0 0:00 1:07:35.3 7:36.1 0:00.9
31 (+3) 65 JF Shovelin/Dylan Baskin Ford Escort Mk2 14 7 9:04.1 0:00 1:07:41.3 7:42.1 0:06.0
32 (+4) 35 Eugene Meegan/Declan Campbell BMW M1 14 8 9:00.5 0:00 1:07:50.1 7:50.9 0:08.8
33 (=) 20 Austin Machale/Brian Murphy Ford Focus WRC 15 1 9:15.9 0:00 1:07:51.0 7:51.8 0:00.9
34 (+1) 69 James Bradley/David Byrne Honda Civic 11F 1 9:14.9 0:00 1:07:52.2 7:53.0 0:01.2
35 (+2) 52 David Quigley/Dean Raftery Honda Civic 11F 2 9:07.6 0:00 1:08:02.1 8:02.9 0:09.9
36 (+4) 66 Kevin Kelleher/Micheal Coadey Ford Escort Mk2 14 9 8:58.2 0:00 1:08:25.0 8:25.8 0:22.9
37 (+1) 53 Des Lyons/Ashling McArdle Honda Civic 11F 3 9:16.5 0:00 1:08:25.0 8:25.8
38 (+1) 54 Aoife Raftery/Inês Veiga Peugeot Rally 4 RC4 5 9:05.6 0:00 1:08:28.5 8:29.3 0:03.5
39 (+2) 113 Jack Brunton/Jack Kelly Ford Escort 11R 1 9:21.2 0:00 1:08:51.7 8:52.5 0:23.2
40 (+3) 39 Dylan Donoghue/John Burke Ford Fiesta RC4 6 9:07.3 0:00 1:08:52.2 8:53.0 0:00.5
41 (+1) 37 Mickey Conlon/Domhnall Lennon Ford Escort 12 1 9:15.1 0:00 1:08:58.6 8:59.4 0:06.4
42 (+2) 81 Mac Walsh/Steven Tinney Ford Escort Mk2 13 3 9:03.3 0:00 1:08:59.5 9:00.3 0:00.9
43 (+3) 82 David Healy/Martin Byrne Honda Civic eg6 11F 4 9:12.7 0:00 1:09:12.2 9:13.0 0:12.7
44 (+1) 110 Conor Wilson/Kyle McDaid Ford Rally4 RC4 7 9:21.3 0:00 1:09:18.8 9:19.6 0:06.6
45 (+2) 47 Jonathan Folan/Jason Ollerenshaw Ford Fiesta 20 2 9:15.2 0:00 1:09:30.9 9:31.7 0:12.1
46 (+2) 45 Stephen O’Sullivan/Flemming John Ford Escort 14 10 9:10.0 0:00 1:09:46.4 9:47.2 0:15.5
47 (+3) 119 Tommy Foley/David Doyle Honda Civic 11F 5 9:43.4 0:00 1:10:42.8 10:43.6 0:56.4
48 (+3) 87 Anthony O’Brien/Michael Laverty Toyota Corolla Twincam 11R 2 9:44.5 0:00 1:11:20.4 11:21.2 0:37.6
49 (+4) 117 Cathal Mullins/Darragh Mullins Honda Civic EK4 11F 6 9:39.4 0:00 1:11:42.5 11:43.3 0:22.1
50 (+4) 99 Jason Murphy/Rachel Brennan Ford Escort 12 2 9:38.6 0:00 1:12:27.1 12:27.9 0:44.6
51 (+1) 93 Adam Doherty/Michael Ward Nissan Micra 9 1 10:52.1 0:00 1:12:49.1 12:49.9 0:22.0
52 (+3) 122 Daniel Ferry/James McGlinchey Honda Civic 11F 7 9:56.0 0:00 1:13:08.1 13:08.9 0:19.0
53 (+4) 28 Ryan Caldwell/Shane Byrne Skoda Fabia R5 RC2 12 8:42.4 0:00 1:13:12.1 13:12.9 0:04.0
54 (+2) 91 Adrian Cannon/Ivan Hernon Ford Escort G3 12 3 9:55.3 0:00 1:14:06.9 14:07.7 0:54.8
55 (+4) 71 Justin Comer/Ava Comer Ford Escort 13 4 9:57.8 0:00 1:14:55.4 14:56.2 0:48.5
56 (+4) 92 Patrick Bonner/Martin Casey Ford Escort 12 4 10:15.9 0:00 1:15:15.8 15:16.6 0:20.4
57 (+4) 80 Paul McHugh/Katelyn McHugh Honda Integra Type R 22 1 10:31.9 0:00 1:15:38.0 15:38.8 0:22.2
58 (-42) 131 Richard Moore/Stephen Quinn Ford Fiesta Rally 2 24 3 19:51.6 0:00 1:16:05.2 16:06.0 0:27.2
59 (+3) 116 Justin Ryan/Gary Collins Honda Civic EK4 11F 8 10:38.6 0:00 1:16:15.4 16:16.2 0:10.2
60 (+3) 123 Iarla Carty/Jack Carty Opel Adam 11F 9 10:24.6 0:00 1:16:28.4 16:29.2 0:13.0
61 (-3) 129 Chrisy Corry/Dwayne McPhillips Ford Fiesta ST 22 2 12:22.8 0:00 1:17:11.0 17:11.8 0:42.6
62 (+3) 89 Andy Heekin/Darragh Lynch Subaru Impreza 15 2 10:31.2 0:00 1:17:20.0 17:20.8 0:09.0
63 (+4) 114 Eoin Cullinane/Darragh McElroy Honda Civic EK4 11F 10 10:32.1 0:00 1:18:05.8 18:06.6 0:45.8
64 (+2) 124 Anthony Breen/Gillian Breen Subaru Impreza 20 3 10:59.7 0:00 1:18:09.3 18:10.1 0:03.5
65 (-1) 125 Adrian Quinn/Des Sherlock Ford Fiesta R2 RC4 8 14:29.9 0:00 1:20:49.1 20:49.9 2:39.8
66 (+2) 121R Colm Connor/Brian Martyn Honda Civic 11F 11 9:46.7 0:00 1:22:55.6 22:56.4 2:06.5
67 (+2) 127 Damien Connell/Jonathan Herwood Honda Civic 1.6VTI 11F 12 10:11.1 0:10 1:23:42.5 23:43.3 0:46.9
68 (+3) 108 Gearoid Leonard/Dylan Burke Peugeot 208 11F 13 10:40.4 0:20 1:26:13.0 26:13.8 2:30.5
69 (+3) 94R Matthew Boyle/Gary Byrne Ford Fiesta RC4 9 9:29.1 0:00 1:28:28.4 28:29.2 2:15.4
70 (+3) 118R Noel Murphy/Stephen Monaghan Honda Civic EK4 11F 14 10:23.3 0:00 1:29:54.1 29:54.9 1:25.7
71 (+3) 115R Eddie Cogan/Ellie Cogan Peugeot 106 Rallye 10 1 11:34.7 0:00 1:31:12.5 31:13.3 1:18.4

Results for the Historic category

O/A Car Driver/Codriver Make Class Pos SS8 Road Total Diff 1st Diff Prev
1 (=) 58 Dyfadd Meirion Evans/Anthony Osullivan Ford Escort RS1800 18 1 9:06.9 0:00 1:07:52.3
2 (=) 77 Tomas Davies/Eurig Davies Ford Escort Mk2 19 1 9:15.0 0:00 1:08:08.4 0:16.1 0:16.1
3 (=) 74 Hugh McQuaid/Declan Casey Ford Escort RS1800 18 2 9:01.9 0:00 1:08:13.3 0:21.0 0:04.9
4 (=) 79 John O’Donnell/Oisin Joyce BMW M3 19 2 9:46.6 0:00 1:09:19.3 1:27.0 1:06.0
5 (=) 61 Ross Forde/Arron Forde Ford Escort RS1800 19 3 9:28.8 0:00 1:09:51.0 1:58.7 0:31.7
6 (=) 75 Maurice Meskell/Stephen Meskell Ford Escort Mk1 18 3 9:44.3 0:00 1:10:14.9 2:22.6 0:23.9
7 (=) 102 Craig Macwilliam/Guy Macwilliam Ford Escort RS1600 18 4 9:15.1 0:00 1:11:15.4 3:23.1 1:00.5
8 (=) 78 Trevor Wilson/Paul Mulholland BMW M3 19 4 9:33.6 0:00 1:11:37.4 3:45.1 0:22.0
9 (+1) 73 Ernie Graham/Anna Graham BMW E30 M3 19 5 9:31.3 0:00 1:11:51.1 3:58.8 0:13.7
10 (-1) 103 Andrew Johnson/George McMillen Vauxhall HSR 18 5 9:45.1 0:00 1:11:51.7 3:59.4 0:00.6
11 (=) 101 Walter Dick/Meabh Griffin Ford Escort Mk2 19 6 9:53.3 0:00 1:12:27.0 4:34.7 0:35.3
12 (=) 106 Noel Doyne/James Murtagh Ford Escort 18 6 9:45.8 0:00 1:13:59.6 6:07.3 1:32.6
13 (+1) 60 Ray Breen/Damien Morrissey Subaru Legacy RS 19 7 9:13.1 0:00 1:14:02.7 6:10.4 0:03.1
14 (-1) 107 Jonni McDaid/Tony McGovern Talbot Gp B Samba 17 1 10:19.9 0:00 1:14:35.2 6:42.9 0:32.5
15 (=) 105R Peter McCullagh/Sean Brunton Ford Escort Mk2 18 7 11:07.0 0:00 1:31:36.3 23:44.0 17:01.1
