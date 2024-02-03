First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill has been elected the first nationalist first minister of Northern Ireland.

Devolved government has been restored at Stormont, following a two-year boycott by the DUP over post-Brexit trading arrangement.

The DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly has been elected deputy first minister, while her party colleague Edwin Poots is the new assembly speaker.

The SDLP has been officially designated as the opposition, with Matthew O’Toole named as Leader of the Opposition.

Michelle O’Neill says she’ll be first a first minister for everyone.

Addressing the Assembly after her election this afternoon, she pledged support for regional development, and stressed the need for projects such as the A5 to proceed……

The make up of the incoming executive was also confirmed, with a number of MLAs returning to their previous ministerial roles, and a number of new appointees, including Sinn Fein East Derry MLA Caoimhe Archibald, who becomes Minister for Finance. The full list is –

Justice – Naomi Long, Alliance

Economy – Conor Murphy, Sinn Féin

Education – Paul Givan, DUP

Communities – Gordon Lyons, DUP

Health – Robin Swann, Ulster Unionists

Finance – Caoimhe Archibald, Sinn Féin

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs – Andrew Muir, Alliance

The two Junior ministers are Aisling Reilly (SF) and Pam Cameron (DUP)