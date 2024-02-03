Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí cracking down on speeding and phone use this bank holiday

Drivers are being warned to stay safe on the roads this bank holiday weekend.

19 people have been killed on the country’s roads so far in 2024, including one person in Donegal.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers says there are higher risks at this time:

Meanwhile Donegal Gardaí say they will be conducting high visibility checkpoints.

They say they wish to remind drivers and motorcyclists of the four key lifesaver offences, which are driving under the influence, speeding, the non-wearing of seat belts and mobile phone use.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to avoid unnecessary risks and to make responsible decisions this weekend, and always, in relation to road safety.

