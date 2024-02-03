Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Great win for Inishowen – plus reaction on defeat for City of Derry

Inishowen had a fine 17-13 win over Limavady seconds in their Forster Cup game.

City of Derry’s thirds were well beaten, 61 -19, by a powerful Ballyclare side in their Ulster Championship 1 clash.

After the game Alex McDonald spoke with assistant Derry coach Chris Cooper to get his thoughts on the game.

Elsewhere, Strabane won 31 -13 away to Holywood in Ulster Championship 3.

Alex also gave his thoughts on Ireland’s great 38-17 Six Nations Championship opener against France in Marseille when he spoke to Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport.

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

3 February 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

3 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old killed in Limavady stabbing

3 February 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Inch Island experiencing water outage

3 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

3 February 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

3 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old killed in Limavady stabbing

3 February 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Inch Island experiencing water outage

3 February 2024
exerciseathome
News, Audio, Top Stories

Steps can be taken to lower risk of lung and bowel cancer

3 February 2024
celtic park derry
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays to be expected in Derry tomorrow at two GAA matches underway

3 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube