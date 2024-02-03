Great win for Inishowen – plus reaction on defeat for City of Derry

Inishowen had a fine 17-13 win over Limavady seconds in their Forster Cup game.

City of Derry’s thirds were well beaten, 61 -19, by a powerful Ballyclare side in their Ulster Championship 1 clash.

After the game Alex McDonald spoke with assistant Derry coach Chris Cooper to get his thoughts on the game.

Elsewhere, Strabane won 31 -13 away to Holywood in Ulster Championship 3.

Alex also gave his thoughts on Ireland’s great 38-17 Six Nations Championship opener against France in Marseille when he spoke to Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport.