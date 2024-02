Institute are through to the quarter-finals of the Irish FA Cup after they edged out Ards 1-0.

Ards caused a major shock in the last round as they defeated cup holders Crusaders.

But a Mikhail Kennedy goal proved to be enough for ‘Stute at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as they booked their place in the last eight.

Meanwhile, struggling Dergview remain second bottom in the Irish League Championship having lost 5-0 at home to H&W Welders.