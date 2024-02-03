Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

Power sharing is due to return to Northern Ireland this afternoon for the first time in almost two years.

MLAs are currently electing a new assembly speaker at Stormont the first stage in bringing back the executive.

There’s been no devolved government there since February 2022 – when the DUP walked out in protest at post-Brexit trade arrangements.

That party’s leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, says he’s pleased with the new deal offered by the Westminster government which has ended his party’s boycott:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

3 February 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

3 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old killed in Limavady stabbing

3 February 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Inch Island experiencing water outage

3 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

3 February 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

3 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old killed in Limavady stabbing

3 February 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Inch Island experiencing water outage

3 February 2024
exerciseathome
News, Audio, Top Stories

Steps can be taken to lower risk of lung and bowel cancer

3 February 2024
celtic park derry
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays to be expected in Derry tomorrow at two GAA matches underway

3 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube