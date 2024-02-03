MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

Power sharing is due to return to Northern Ireland this afternoon for the first time in almost two years.

MLAs are currently electing a new assembly speaker at Stormont the first stage in bringing back the executive.

There’s been no devolved government there since February 2022 – when the DUP walked out in protest at post-Brexit trade arrangements.

That party’s leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, says he’s pleased with the new deal offered by the Westminster government which has ended his party’s boycott: