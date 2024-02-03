Revealed: Buncrana Hearts and Cockhill Celtic now know their next FAI Junior Cup opponents

Buncrana Hearts will have to make the long trip to Tipperary to take on Peake Villa in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup.

On Saturday afternoon, Peake Villa won their fifth round clash by beating a fancied Crumlin United 2-1 in Dublin.

Last year, Buncrana exited the competition at the quarter-final stage at home to another Tipperary side, St. Michael’s.

Meanwhile, Cockhill Celtic will be at home to Maree/Oranmore FC of Galway after the latter beat Grangevale AFC of Cork 2-0.

Cockhill Celtic are favourites to win the biggest junior cup competition.

The sixth round games (see below) are scheduled for next weekend (Feb 10/11).

Revised FAI Junior Cup Last 16 draw.

Pike Rovers v Ballymun Utd

Clonmel Celtic (Tipperary) v Letterkenny Rovers

Evergreen FC V St Michael’s

Gory Rangers v Tallaght Utd

Old County v Villa FC

Trim Celtic v Regional United

Cockhill Celtic v Maree Oranmore

Peak Villa v Buncrana Hearts