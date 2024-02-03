Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Revealed: Buncrana Hearts and Cockhill Celtic now know their next FAI Junior Cup opponents

Buncrana Hearts will have to make the long trip to Tipperary to take on Peake Villa in the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup.

On Saturday afternoon, Peake Villa won their fifth round clash by beating a fancied Crumlin United 2-1 in Dublin.

Last year, Buncrana exited the competition at the quarter-final stage at home to another Tipperary side, St. Michael’s.

Meanwhile, Cockhill Celtic will be at home to Maree/Oranmore FC of Galway after the latter beat Grangevale AFC of Cork 2-0.

Cockhill Celtic are favourites to win the biggest junior cup competition.

The sixth round games (see below) are scheduled for next weekend (Feb 10/11).

Revised FAI Junior Cup Last 16 draw.
Pike Rovers v Ballymun Utd
Clonmel Celtic (Tipperary) v Letterkenny Rovers
Evergreen FC V St Michael’s
Gory Rangers v Tallaght Utd
Old County v Villa FC
Trim Celtic v Regional United
Cockhill Celtic v Maree Oranmore
Peak Villa v Buncrana Hearts

Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

3 February 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

3 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old killed in Limavady stabbing

3 February 2024
News, Top Stories

Inch Island experiencing water outage

3 February 2024
News, Top Stories

Inch Island experiencing water outage

3 February 2024
