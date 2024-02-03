Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Traffic delays to be expected in Derry tomorrow at two GAA matches underway

Motorists in Derry are warned of an increase in traffic tomorrow as two GAA matches get underway in Celtic Park.

Derry and Tyrone will play at 1:30pm in the Allianz Hurling League, while both counties will face each other again at 3.45pm in the Allianz Football League.

PSNI say before and after both games there will be an influx of vehicles.

They are appealing to those travelling for the matches to not to block private entrances or cause an obstruction to pedestrian traffic, while all drivers should allow extra time for their journey and take extra caution.

