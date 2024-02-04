Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal begin National Hurling League with big victory over Wicklow

Donegal started life in this seasons National Hurling League with a big victory away to Wicklow.

2-23 to 0-13 was how it ended with Gerard Gilmore scoring 1-07 for Mickey McCann’s side.

Brendan Lawrence reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue advice for those heading out this bank holiday Sunday

4 February 2024
college graduation degree student
News, Audio, Top Stories

Technological Universities to develop student accommodation with government support

4 February 2024
ann coll
Top Stories, News

Woman charged with death of Donegal woman in Scotland to appear in court

4 February 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Teenagers arrested following three car crash in Derry released on bail

4 February 2024
