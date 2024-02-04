Donegal begin National Hurling League with big victory over Wicklow

Donegal started life in this seasons National Hurling League with a big victory away to Wicklow.
2-23 to 0-13 was how it ended with Gerard Gilmore scoring 1-07 for Mickey McCann’s side.
Brendan Lawrence reports for Highland Radio Sport…
