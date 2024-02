Donegal claimed their second victory in as many games in Division 2 of the National Football League with a narrow one point win away to Cavan.

0-13 to 0-12 was how it finished with Oisin Gallen scoring six points for Jim McGuinness’ side with the last of those sealing the victory.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness told Oisin Kelly he was “delighted” with the win…