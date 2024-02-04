Keith Cronin & Mikie Galvin win Galway International Rally

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in their Ford Fiesta claimed victory in the Galway International Rally.

The pair finished 38.1 seconds ahead of Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their Volkswagen Polo with Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes.

Donegal duo Ryan McHugh and Declan Boyle in a Ford Fiesta Rally 4 claimed victory in the RC4 category, finishing 4.2 seconds ahead of Keelan Grogan and Ayrton Sherlock.

Creeslough’s Jason Wilkinson claimed victory in the Junior Category.

Gerry Murphy has the wrap for Highland Radio Sport…