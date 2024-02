Derry defeated Tyrone in the second round of the Allianz National Football League Division One.

1-12 to 0-09 was how the game ended in Celtic Park.

Conor Glass netted a last minute goal to increase Derry’s victory margin.

Ethan Doherty and Cormac Murphy kicked six points between them and Murphy picked up the Man of the Match award.

Derry manager Mickey Harte spoke with Michael McMullan…