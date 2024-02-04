Teenagers arrested following three car crash in Derry released on bail



Two teenagers who were arrested yesterday following a three car collision in Derry have since been released on bail.

The crash happened in the Meadows View area around 3am, which included a car which was reported as stolen at short time earlier from a house in the Blackthorn Manor area of the city.

The pair had were arrested in connection with a number of other reports relating to the theft of a vehicle, tampering with and theft from vehicles and criminal damage to properties in the Blackthorn Manor, Sevenoaks and Summer Meadows Park areas.

PSNI continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist investigations to get in touch.