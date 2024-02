Donegal had a narrow victory over Cavan in the second round of Division Two’s Allianz National Football League.

The final score was 13 points to 12 points at Breffni Park.

Donegal led by four points at half time but Cavan soon caught up.

Oisin Gallen kicked the winning score of the game bringing his tally up to six points.

Ryan McHugh spoke with Oisin Kelly after the game.