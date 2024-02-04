Young people asked to get involved in planning Cruinniú na nÓg

Donegal County Council is urging young people in the county to become involved in planning Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of free creativity which takes place on Saturday June 15th.

The council is urging young people aged 18 and under to submit their ideas, as well as parents with babies and toddlers.

Cruinniú na nÓg means ‘the gathering of young people’, and is an initiative of the Creative Ireland programme, in partnership with Donegal County Council.

The initiative is led out locally by the council’s Culture and Creativity Team which includes members of Donegal Youth Council.

Children and young people are encouraged to put forward their suggestions by either calling into their local library, Donegal County Museum or

Regional Cultural Centre or give their suggestions online.

Executive Librarianian Karen Sheehy says they are seeking input from children and young people from all backgrounds who live in Donegal, on what they would like to do, see, make or try on the day.

The council will try to make some of those suggestions a reality on the day.