Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Young people asked to get involved in planning Cruinniú na nÓg

Donegal County Council is urging young people in the county to become involved in planning Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of free creativity which takes place on Saturday June 15th.

The council is urging young people aged 18 and under to submit their ideas, as well as parents with babies and toddlers.

Cruinniú na nÓg means ‘the gathering of young people’, and is an initiative of the Creative Ireland programme, in partnership with Donegal County Council.

The initiative is led out locally by the council’s Culture and Creativity Team which includes members of Donegal Youth Council.

Children and young people are encouraged to put forward their suggestions by either calling into their local library, Donegal County Museum or

Regional Cultural Centre or give their suggestions online.

Executive Librarianian Karen Sheehy says they are seeking input from children and young people from all backgrounds who live in Donegal, on what they would like to do, see, make or try on the day.

The council will try to make some of those suggestions a reality on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Young people asked to get involved in planning Cruinniú na nÓg

4 February 2024
Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

3 February 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

3 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old killed in Limavady stabbing

3 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Young people asked to get involved in planning Cruinniú na nÓg

4 February 2024
Michelle O'Neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledges support for the A5 and the North West

3 February 2024
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

MLAs electing new Assembly Speaker in Stormont

3 February 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

17 year old killed in Limavady stabbing

3 February 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Inch Island experiencing water outage

3 February 2024
exerciseathome
News, Audio, Top Stories

Steps can be taken to lower risk of lung and bowel cancer

3 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube