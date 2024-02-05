Donegal can’t become a ‘wild west’ in deer culling efforts – Cllr. Micheal McClafferty

Donegal County Council Agriculture committee heard from the chairperson of the Irish Deer Management group in their most recent meeting.

Cllr. Micheal McClafferty has long campaigned for the culling of deer following repeated road traffic collisions in the Glenties Municipal District.

However, Cllr. McClafferty says he fears that Donegal will be come a wild west with plans to have more deer shot in the county.

The meeting heard two incidents in which people were accidentally shot elsewhere in Ireland while hunting the animal.

He says properly trained and equipped staff should be in place to ensure it is a case of ‘one shot, one kill.’: