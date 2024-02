Eleven people have been arrested following pro and anti-immigration protests in Dublin today.

Anti-racism demonstrators on O’Connell Street held a counter-protest to an anti-immigrant rally at the Garden of Remembrance.

300 gardaí from the public order, mounted, dog and air support units maintained a strong presence – providing a cordon when the factions came face to face.

The arrests were primarily relating to summary offences under the Criminal Justice Act.