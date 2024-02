Northern Ireland’s First Minister says more money is needed from the British government, to fund public services.

The funding is in addition to the €3.8 billion package announced as part of the deal to get the institutions back up and running.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Belfast today to meet with the new devolved government.

Speaking at Stormont earlier, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill says the funding being offered is insufficient: