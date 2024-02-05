Police car in Omagh rammed in pursuit

Two men in their early 20’s have been arrested after they rammed a police car and were later found with suspected drugs.
Shortly after 2.10am officers were on routine patrol in the Brookmount Road area of Omagh when they indicated to a white Audi A4 to stop.
The vehicle made off at speed and a police pursuit followed, in which the patrol car was rammed.
The white car then drove away, but was found a short while later by another crew.
The two suspects fled from the car, but were later found with a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, which have been seized for further forensic examination.
They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.