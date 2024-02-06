Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Concerns raised over Letterkenny land residential decisions amid housing pressures

A special plenary meeting of Donegal County Council is underway to discuss the Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan.

The Minister for Local Government and Planning has recommended six parcels of land in Letterkenny be changed from use as proposed in the plan agreed previously by councillors.

Particular concern has been raised over the Minister’s direction to revert from a decision to designate lands for housing in the Glencar Scotch, Killyclug and Castlebane areas.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says with the housing pressure faced in Letterkenny the recommendations cannot be allowed proceed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over Letterkenny land residential decisions amid housing pressures

6 February 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane Respond to More than 200 Calls

6 February 2024
Screenshot 2024-02-06 151711
News, Top Stories

Snow and ice warning for Donegal this Thursday

6 February 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

County councillors fear for safety from public abuse

6 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over Letterkenny land residential decisions amid housing pressures

6 February 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane Respond to More than 200 Calls

6 February 2024
Screenshot 2024-02-06 151711
News, Top Stories

Snow and ice warning for Donegal this Thursday

6 February 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

County councillors fear for safety from public abuse

6 February 2024
galliagh
News, Top Stories

Man left shaken after knife attack in Derry

6 February 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Safeguarding concerns raised in HIQA report into Gweedore nursing unit

6 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube