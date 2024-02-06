Concerns raised over Letterkenny land residential decisions amid housing pressures

A special plenary meeting of Donegal County Council is underway to discuss the Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan.

The Minister for Local Government and Planning has recommended six parcels of land in Letterkenny be changed from use as proposed in the plan agreed previously by councillors.

Particular concern has been raised over the Minister’s direction to revert from a decision to designate lands for housing in the Glencar Scotch, Killyclug and Castlebane areas.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says with the housing pressure faced in Letterkenny the recommendations cannot be allowed proceed: