Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gritters out in Donegal from 6 o’clock this evening

All roads on the Donegal Winter Maintenance programme will be treated this evening from 6 o’clock.

Donegal County Council are urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal from 6 o’clock this evening

6 February 2024
court
News, Top Stories

Teenager killed in Derry in weekend stabbing was targeted in revenge attack

6 February 2024
gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over Letterkenny land residential decisions amid housing pressures

6 February 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane Respond to More than 200 Calls

6 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters out in Donegal from 6 o’clock this evening

6 February 2024
court
News, Top Stories

Teenager killed in Derry in weekend stabbing was targeted in revenge attack

6 February 2024
gerrymcmonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over Letterkenny land residential decisions amid housing pressures

6 February 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane Respond to More than 200 Calls

6 February 2024
Screenshot 2024-02-06 151711
News, Top Stories

Snow and ice warning for Donegal this Thursday

6 February 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

County councillors fear for safety from public abuse

6 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube